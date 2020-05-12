Online shopping trends may continue even after shutdowns end

By: Nichelle Medina | CBS News

(CBS) — Stores in some states are reopening, but weeks of shutdown saw a big jump in people shopping online. And it's a trend that could continue.

Steven Signer Jewelers in Philadelphia is closed because of the coronavirus, but sales continue.

"The online orders have skyrocketed," owner Steven Singer said. "It doesn't make up for the in store orders we've missed, but it's nice to see we're able to help people."

Online shopping is growing with millions of stores shutdown.

"April saw a 49% increase in E-commerce sales over March," Adobe VP of Marketing & Customer Insights John Copeland said.

Copeland, who works for Adobe's analytics team, says sales for electronics jumped, and leisure clothing got a boost too.

"In apparel, we're really seeing a shift to comfort, so pajamas increased over 143% month-to-month."

It's not surprising web traffic increased for stores that had to close, but even industries that keep their doors open during the pandemic saw more customers move online.

E-commerce purchases for alcohol increased 74% and more people shopped online for groceries, up 110%.

"I think for a while it is going to be the new normal even as people begin to leave their homes and go back and start shopping," Copeland said.

That's bad news for struggling brick and mortar stores. Several recently announced plans to file for bankruptcy.

"I think what we are seeing is people getting increasingly comfortable making their purchasing decision and deliveries online," Copeland said.

It's one shopping trend expected to have a lasting impact on a growing number of businesses.

