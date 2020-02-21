Opening Nights warning against ticket fraud ahead of upcoming performances

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 21, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Buyers beware at Florida State; Opening Nights is warning against ticket fraud ahead of this season.

The performance arts group says tickets bought through a second party may not get you in the door.

It was just two weeks ago that dozens of students were scammed out of tickets to the sold out FSU/Notre Dame basketball game; people who bought tickets online but weren't allowed inside.

Opening Nights is trying to make sure that doesn't happen at shows this season. They say there is no way of monitoring tickets that are sold online if they are duplicates or fakes.

The group says while this hasn't happened at sold out shows yet, it's a growing concern as turnout continues to grow.

"Our experience with Kristin Chenowith and the Beach Boys, two sold out performances, was we all of a sudden started seeing online sales opportunities for people to purchase tickets," said Michael Blachly with Opening Nights. "Somebody bought the tickets from us at face value, turned around and was selling them at five times the face value."

Last year, Opening Nights says shows were about 75% sold out and this year, they expect that number to be higher.

The State Attorney General's Office does offer some tips to avoid scams, but they say to buy tickets directly form a venue, use a credit card when possible and try to avoid unusually high, or unusually low, prices.