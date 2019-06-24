'Operation Safe Summer' combating crime in Tallahassee, makes 41 arrests in first week and a half

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A joint law enforcement operation in Tallahassee leads to 41 arrests in its first week and a half.

The Tallahassee Police Department's High-Risk Offender Bureau teamed up with The Violent Crimes Response Team (VCRT), Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving (COPPS) squads, and K-9 team are working together to curb the violence in the city with a plan that includes high visibility patrolling, traffic stops, and surveillance of violence prone areas of the city.

TPD also teaming up with Leon County Sheriff's Office's SPIDER unit for air support and K9 team.

'Operation Safe Summer' kicked off on June 12.

Between June 12 and June 22, 41 people have been arrested.

40 of those arrested face felony charges.

32 of those arrested also facing misdemeanor charges.

During this operation period, more than 100 grams of marijuana and flakka were seized, along with smaller amounts of other drugs.

Four firearms were seized.

