Opponents having difficulty stopping Blazers' duel-threat offense

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

October 2, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- At this point, there doesn't look to be anything, any one or any team who can slow down Valdosta State.

So far this season, the Blazers are rolling, with a 4-0 start to the season, and an offense that is putting up almost 40 points per game.

Last week against Shorter, VSU posted almost 700 yards of offense in their 44-7 victory.

And while the offense predicates itself on airing it out, the Blazers can run the ball just as well.

Against shorter, VSU totaled nearly 500 rushing yards.

It's a duel threat attack that head coach Gary Goff admits doesn't have many flaws.

"The air-raid offense is really taking what they give you and if you're going to continue to have people just drop and not let the receivers get down field, then you have to be patient and run the ball," he explained. "That's what you saw last week; our backfield's very dynamic. You look at both running backs and both quarterbacks and everyone else involved, those guys are able to get five yards and turn it into 75 yards."

VSU takes on Mississippi College at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium at 2 p.m. on Saturday.