Opportunity for public comment on CRA Frenchtown Southside plan closing June 30

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- An online survey for those who live and work in the Frenchtown Southside area is closing on June 30.

The survey allows residents to rank the 12 goals of the Community Redevelopment Agency Greater Frenchtown Southside Redevelopment Plan.

The old redevelopment plan dates back to the year 2000.

Sherri Curtis, the Principal Planner for the CRA, said the June 3 and June 4 workshops were well-attended, but the CRA is still hoping for

more feedback.

In the survey, citizens can rank goals in order of importance. The final rankings will determine how much funding goes to CRA projects targeted toward those goals.

"It's the area they live in," explained Curtis. "It's going to impact them and what we do in terms of how we are going to spend our dollars. It's very important for us to know what the residents want to see, what's their vision for their community."

The twelve goals include historic preservation, affordable housing, neighborhood beautification, and public safety.

Other goals are social services, education, community participation, transportation opportunities, enhancing existing infrastructure, promoting a healthy community, and supporting economic, art and entertainment opportunities.

The twelve goals were created with community feedback.

Even if you did not attend the community workshops in early June, you can find a video of Sherri Curtis' presentation on the CRA website.

The goal is to adopt the plan by early 2020.

The survey closes on June 30th; you can access it by clicking here.

