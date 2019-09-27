Oregon woman accused of serving co-worker meth-laced bean dip

An Oregon woman was suspended from her job and faces charges after being accused of putting methamphetamine into bean dip that was eaten by a coworker.

Cassandra Medina-Hernandez, 38, is accused of putting methamphetamine in bean dip that she served to a co-worker. (Source: KOIN via CNN)

Cassandra Medina-Hernandez, 38, faces multiple charges including delivery of meth, reckless endangerment and causing another person to ingest a controlled substance.

The investigation started on Sept. 9. According to court documents, a Thriftway employee in Jefferson went back to the deli to get some food for her lunch break.

She says Medina-Hernandez, who works in the deli, let her try some of the bean dip she was making.

The employee liked it so much she got some to take home during her lunch break. When she went to eat it, a bite tasted funny, but at the time she didn’t think much of it. When she went back to work, she started feeling unsteady.

She went to the hospital where investigators say tests showed what's believed to be meth in her system.

Deputies believe at least one other employee ate the dip from the same dish suspected of being contaminated.

They made the arrest after interviewing multiple employees and reviewing surveillance video.

Store owners say she's worked here since July and has been a reliable employee. She's currently suspended from her job as the investigation continues.

Authorities set Medina-Hernandez’s bail at $500,000. She’s due back in court on Oct. 3.

