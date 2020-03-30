Organizations stepping up to serve amid coronavirus crisis

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

The coronavirus health crisis is causing some big changes in our daily lives, including how the community is giving back.

Many nonprofit organizations in North Florida and South Georgia are finding new ways to serve others impacted by COVID-19.

Below is a list of local organizations which have set up relief efforts responding to the pandemic.

This is an ongoing list. Anyone with more ideas to help can email details to news@wctv.tv.

The Kearney Center

The Kearney Center provides emergency services to those experiencing, or on the verge of experiencing homelessness. In order to follow social distancing and other safety guidelines, more than 100 clients have been moved to individual apartments and hotel rooms, and will no longer be accepting new clients. The organization has set up The Kearney Center COVID-19 Fund to help cover additional costs while continuing to serve the community. Donations can be made by clicking here.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend

Statewide school closures are forcing districts to transition in to digital learning. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend is raising money to buy laptops for 100 students through a new Laptops for Littles fundraiser. Donations can be made on the organization's Facebook page.

United Way of the Big Bend

The United Way of the Big Bend helps to raise awareness and support for many local organizations that serve vulnerable populations in the community. United Way leaders have set up the UWBB Coronavirus Relief Fund to help provide assistance to families in need. Donations can be made through the website.

Elder Care Services

Elder Care Service is working diligently to help keep seniors in the area healthy and safe during the coronavirus. The includes continuing to provide meals and in-home care. The emergency food pantry also remains fully operational. In order to help the organization continue those efforts, donations can be made online.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend

Second Harvest continues to fight hunger and food insecurity all across the area. The organization says the coronavirus poses an even greater threat to food insecure populations, leading to an increase of food distribution for local families. A COVID-19 Response Campaign has been set up to raise money for organizers to purchase the most needed food products. Donations can be made online at www.fightinghunger.org/covid19/.

Second Harvest of South Georgia

Second Harvest of South Georgia is partnering with several school districts across the region to help keep kids fed during unprecedented school closures. The organization also continues to hold meal distributions to help serve families experiencing food insecurity. Donations to help the organization continue those efforts can be made online.

Greater Valdosta United Way

The Greater Valdosta United Way helps serve about 20 different agencies dedicated to serving communities acoss South Georgia. The organization has established texting hotlines to raise money to for those impacted by the coronavirus. Text UTILITY to 44321 to help local residents in need of water or power assistance. You can also text CORONA19 to 44321 to support FEMA agency partners. The organization says 100 percent of the funds will go to those helping to feed, clothe and shelter those in need in South Georgia.