Oscar Mayer Wienermobile pulled over in Wisconsin

By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 28, 2020

WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI (WCTV) -- A sheriff's deputy in Wisconsin conducted an unusual traffic stop this week. The vehicle description: giant hotdog.

According to a Facebook post from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was stopped for violating the state's "Move Over Law."

The law states when any motorist sees an emergency vehicle (with red, blue or amber lights) on the side of a roadway, you are required to move out of the lane closest to the emergency vehicle.

It just goes to show, no one... not even the Wienermobile is above the law!

