Outdoor prayer ceremony held in Gadsden County

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 30, 2020

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) -- Members of various churches came together in Havana, Florida to keep everyone’s spirits high during the coronavirus pandemic.

They held a prayer ceremony outside of the Havana City Hall, while still following CDC social distancing guidelines.

“It’s just a joyous day it just brings joy to your heart, it just brings gladness it just lifts your spirit. This is a good occasion that Chaplin Salters always wants to do come together as a community pray for one another be a blessing one to another,” said Joylyn Johnson.

It was a lot different from the usual service, but still filled with song, praise, and inspiration.

“Without Christ none of us could do anything, without Christ we all fail because Christ is about love and peace and joy and helping one another,” said Chaplain Jimmy L. Salters.

Chaplain Salters says during these hard times, it’s also important not to turn our backs on our leaders.

“Whatever our president says, whatever our governor says not to be divisive and not to be distant from them but to pray for them as they make decisions,” said Chaplain Salters.

The community is still finding common ground and joining in a chorus of familiar songs.

“You probably didn’t see two people from the same church, they’re all different churches all different communities,” said Greta Peacock.

Chaplin Jimmy Salters said he plans to do another ceremony just like Thursday’s within the next couple of weeks.