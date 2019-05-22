Outside workers brave rising temperatures

By: Lanetra Bennett | Eyewitness News

May 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- While staying inside during this hot weather may seem ideal, some people don't have a choice.

"It's Hot!" said Tallahassee resident Warren Cave. "It's killing me. But I have to work." He added.

Cave is the owner of The Clean Start Initiative, a mobile detailing business. He says it can be tough working in hot days like this.

"It's discouraging. You get up in the morning and it's 81 degrees before 8:00 a.m. You want to lay in bed in the AC, knowing that it's chilly in the house, it's cool in the house. But at the same time, laying in bed while it's chilly and cool, don't pay bills," Cave said.

Cave has a family and employees to take care of.

Keldrick Clem, one of Cave's employees, said, "It's too hot. It's too hot. It's crazy, but, you got to do what you got to do out here."

What they got to do to survive in the heat, they say, is stay hydrated.

Cave keeps a cooler filled with water, Gatorade and ice.

There are times, he says, where his crew can drink up to 60 bottles in one day.

"If not, it's very easy to get sick. I've done it before. I'm pretty sure these guys have, too. It's very easy to get too hot or get too dehydrated. We don't want no emergency trips," said Eddie Hunt, one of the car detailing employees.

Samuel Hairston, another employee, said, "I'm a northern boy, so the heat will get me anytime. But when you take water and hydrate, you're alright."

"It can be hot, it can be frustrating, you can't take shortcuts, you can't try to do it too quick. You got to do it precise and do it right. But, you have to be in the sun. But, it comes with my job," Cave said.

A job that's worth it when they see the shine on the vehicles, and the smile on their customers' faces.

Dennis St Pierre-Charles is a satisfied customer.

"When I pull up, I'm not going to look like a chump. I'm going to be shining and it's going to be alright," he said.

