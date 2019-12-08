Overnight shooting in Tallahassee leaves one in serious condition

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 3:25 a.m. Sunday.
Police say they were called to the 1000 block of Stearns Street for reports of gunshots.
When authorities arrived on scene, they found an adult female with a gunshot wound. Emergency crews transported her to the hospital and is listed in serious condition.
TPD is asking for anyone with information about this shooting to call them at 850-891-4200 or their Crime Stoppers number 850-574-TIPS.