Overturn semi crash on I-10, spills avocados everywhere

By WCTV Eyewitness News

June 9, 2019

GADSDEN CO., Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on I-10 that left an 18-wheeler overturned, spilling out thousands of pounds of avocados.

FHP says the incident happened on I-10 Eastbound near mile marker 186. Troopers say a semitruck pulling a trailer overturned, spilling its cargo - thousands of pounds of avocados - all over the interstate, causing roadblocks. Thankfully, no injuries or deaths are being reported at this time.

Crews have been sent to clean up the mess. FHP has set up detours to help the influx of traffic in that area.