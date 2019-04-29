Overturned car blocking traffic on Capital Circle NE

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Tallahassee Police Department is currently on the scene of a traffic crash involving an overturned vehicle.

Officers responded to the intersection of Capital Circle NE and Mahan Drive around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

A car on its roof is blocking one of the northbound lanes of traffic on Capital Circle NE. There is no word on when the roadway will be clear.

The police department is urging drivers to use caution in the area.

Officers have not said how many cars were involved in the accident or if there are any injuries.