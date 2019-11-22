Oxford Drive murder suspect arrested, Tallahassee Police say

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested a suspect in connection to its investigation of a death on Oxford Drive from August 6.

According to TPD investigators, 22-year-old Stacey Baldwin, Jr. tried to rob the victim. When the victim started to resist, police say Baldwin shot him. The victim died from those injuries.

TPD got an arrest warrant for first degree murder for Baldwin on Thursday. Baldwin was already in the Leon County Detention Facility when he was served the warrant.

TPD says it would like to thank all those who helped in this investigation.

