PAWS Program goes into effect, will warn preschools about threats

September 18, 2019

September 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Leaders in local childcare gathered Wednesday to implement a program that alerts preschools to threats within a one mile radius.

The CDA teamed up with the PEARLS Program to implement the PAWS Program in Leon County. If a situation becomes dynamic or violent, the officer in the field can notify the CDA, which will alert preschools in the area to the threat.

"These are our most vulnerable members of the community right now, are the children," Steve Harrleson, the Director of the CDA said.

The program will act as a safeguard to a parent's worst nightmare.

"If we got the phone call and we needed to go on lockdown, we know exactly what to do, the teachers know what to do, and the children are learning what to do," Lisa Owens said.

Owens is the COO of Growing Room Child Development Centers.

She said the jobs of preschool teachers and childcare administrators have changed over the years.

"It's a very big responsibility," she said. "Not only do we educate them during the day, but the parents entrust us to keep the children safe each day."

Preschool Director Stacey Duggar said she's excited about the new PAWS Program.

"We're a downtown preschool, we're within walking distance to the capitol, we have a federal building across the street," Duggar said. "And oftentimes, they're on a lockdown drill. And if it's a drill, we don't know. So the fact that we'll be notified is awesome."

Marie O'Connell is part of Pearls, which travels around the state to bring awareness to early childcare providers about emergency situations.

"They've never been part of a system," O'Connell said. "So they were really just individual entities out there."

She said the system is a bit nontraditional.

"Oftentimes, the centers are not officially centers, they're in homes," O'Connell said. "So police may not have even realized that they existed."

The training wasn't just about the notification process. It also focused on what to do in an active shooter situation.

Some tips were universal, while others were specific to that facility.

"Because every daycare is different, every school is different, we all need our own plan," Duggar said.

"Criminal activity is not on a schedule," said O'Connell, reminding daycare facilities that even a dangerous situation can happen anywhere.

O'Connell told attendees that the first and best option is always to evacuate; schools and centers should have a pre-designated place for that situation.

If evacuating is not an option, instructors should lock down and barricade the building.

Instructors should bring children off all playgrounds and do a head count.

Those instructions include locking all doors, closing all blinds, and turning off the lights in the classroom, so that a possible shooter cannot see who is inside.

For teachers without curtains or blinds, O'Connell suggested investing in a roll of paper above the window that can be dropped at a moment's notice.

Teachers and childcare providers should also barricade the door top to bottom, as much as possible.

The PEARLS program also offered advice if a shooter is able to get into a classroom.

One of the most important items O'Connell mentioned was to never stand still; make yourself a moving target.

She also told teachers not to gather all the children together in a clump; they should spread out and hide throughout the room.

If the shooter does enter, the children can help create chaos, screaming and throwing items at the shooter.

"You want to interrupt the shooter's concentration," said O'Connell.

PEARLS also passed out a book called "Miss Collins: My Safety Super-Hero."

O'Connell explained that the goal of the program is never to scare children.

Rather, she suggested schools should have a code word, such as "Green Jelly," illustrated in the book.

Students can practice with their teacher for the situation; learning where to hide and when to be quiet.

"The worst option is to do nothing," said O'Connell.

