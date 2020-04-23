PBA donates meals to seniors in need

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Local law enforcement is helping out those in need; the Police Benevolent Association is working with Second Harvest.

The PBA is a union for police officers all over the Big Bend.

The group delivered 28 meals to Bethel Towers in Tallahassee; the six volunteers loaded up vehicles at Second Harvest and brought the food to seniors in need.

The PBA donated $5,000 to Second Harvest; the 28 meals donated today were just part of that donation.

Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor joined the volunteers as well.

"We stick up for each other. When we're in need, we have people that will stick up for and help each other. That's one of the great things about this community," said Commissioner Minor.

PBA President Richard Murphy says it's the right thing to do.

"We are part of the community, and we just want to show, when the community's hurting, we'll be there for them in different ways," said Murphy.

Second Harvest has many opportunities to get involved. You can visit their website by clicking here.

