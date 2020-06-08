PBA prepares to file additional briefs to keep officer's name in McDade shooting confidential

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- After a judge ruled against the PBA's emergency injunction to keep the name of the officer in the Tony McDade May 27 shooting under wraps, the City of Tallahassee extended the deadline for the PBA to file new motions.

The Police Benevolent Association's position is that Marsy's law does apply to officers.

Big Bend PBA President Richard Murphy told WCTV about a meeting over the weekend regarding the issue.

He says City Manager Reese Goad and a group of officers met regarding the issue on Saturday; although the group ultimately came to a compromise, it was not before multiple officers walked out of the meeting.

Murphy says the meeting was passionate, and at times, tense. However, he says he's appreciate of the extra time from the City for the PBA to make their case.

The City of Tallahassee released a statement after the meeting saying in part, "With respect for the legal process, the City has agreed to respect the PBA's effort to seek a court ruling to determine if a police officer is exempt under the victim's rights state constitutional amendment."

Murphy says PBA attorneys will be filing on Friday to settle the issue in the courts.

"There have been credible threats against these officers' lives on social media. And in this climate, releasing these officers' names could put them and their families in danger," said Murphy.

The PBA believes Marsy's law protects an officer's identity, and if an officer is a victim of a crime, he or she has the same rights under the state statute as any other person.

Murphy says police officers don't give up the right to be protected by Marsy's Law just because they put on a uniform.

"The City of Tallahassee interpreted Marsy's law as protecting officers identities all the way up until the last shooting. And for some reason, it changed this shooting. And no one can explain why," said Murphy.

Just after the May 27 shooting, TPD Chief Lawrence Revell was quoted as saying the officer did have a right to be protected under Marsy's law; the City took a different position later in court.

In a statement, the City said: "The application of Marsy's law as it relates to police officers was initially interpreted by TPD and the PBA without consultation with City Management. After further legal review, the City has interpreted Marsy's law as not prohibiting the release of the officer's name."

The Akbar Law Firm is representing Tony McDade's family; they did not have any comment on the interpretation of Marsy's law.

Elected City officials have also engaged on social media regarding nationwide protests and police reform.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey has signed former President Barack Obama's pledge to review police use of force in the community; he said in his post that TPD has already implemented the "8 Can't Wait policies."