By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The final results are in for our 2019 #PBJPLZ Peanut Butter and Jelly Jam drive in partnership with Leon County Schools and Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

This year we are proud to announce that a total of 19,469 pounds of peanut butter and jelly was collected! That's enough to make 163,373 sandwiches for children in need!

This year's donations surpassed last year's by over 3,000 pounds!

Watch the final weigh-in below: