PG&E, California wildfire victims rework $13.5B settlement

Pacific Gas & Electric has reworked a $13.5 billion settlement with victims of deadly wildfires to try to prevent the utility from unraveling.

It comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected the company’s financial rehabilitation plan.

The revision Tuesday removes a provision requiring Newsom to approve the deal as a key piece of PG&E’s plan to emerge from bankruptcy protection by June 30.

Newsom had jeopardized the settlement with victims of wildfires in recent years by refusing to give it his blessing.

California regulators also say they reached a $1.7 billion settlement with PG&E over the fires that prevents it from recouping money from ratepayers.

