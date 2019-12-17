PG&E, California wildfire victims rework $13.5B settlement

In this Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, a vehicle rests in front of a home leveled by the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. Pacific Gas and Electric has reworked a $13.5 billion settlement with victims of deadly wildfires blamed on the utility to try to prevent it from unraveling after California Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected the company's financial rehabilitation plan. The revision discussed in a bankruptcy court hearing Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, removes a provision requiring Newsom to approve the deal as a key piece of PG&E's plan to emerge from bankruptcy protection by June 30. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
By  | 
Updated: Tue 9:44 PM, Dec 17, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Pacific Gas & Electric has reworked a $13.5 billion settlement with victims of deadly wildfires to try to prevent the utility from unraveling.

It comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected the company’s financial rehabilitation plan.

The revision Tuesday removes a provision requiring Newsom to approve the deal as a key piece of PG&E’s plan to emerge from bankruptcy protection by June 30.

Newsom had jeopardized the settlement with victims of wildfires in recent years by refusing to give it his blessing.

California regulators also say they reached a $1.7 billion settlement with PG&E over the fires that prevents it from recouping money from ratepayers.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus