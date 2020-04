By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 31, 2020

On March 31, severe weather swept through South Georgia and the Big Bend.

A couple of tornadoes are likely to have touched down, according to emergency managers, and WCTV viewers and local officials have taken to social media to help show the damage.

Below is a gallery of damage posted by local authorities or sent to WCTV. If you'd like to send us a photo of damage, you can do so by clicking here.