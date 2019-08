By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Web and sports producer Fletcher Keel and sports reporter Ryan Kelly talk about the recent news regarding more outlets picking up the ACC Network, alcohol sales coming to Doak Campbell Stadium and dissect and critique college football related rankings list from around the internet.

Listen to the full episode of Thursday morning's Opening Drive podcast below.