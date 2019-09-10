PODCAST: Back to normal for FAMU, Willie Simmons interview

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Web and sports producer Fletcher Keel and sports reporter Ryan Kelly talk about FAMU coming off their bye week as they prepare for their first home game of the 2019 season against Fort Valley State.

Fletcher and Ryan also play sound from Willie Simmons' weekly press conference on Tuesday, further talk about the FSU loss to Louisiana-Monroe and talk about in what ways the Noles and Virginia Cavaliers are different (spoiler: Penalties).

Plus, basketball recruiting!

Listen to Wednesday's episode of the WCTV Sports Opening Drive below.