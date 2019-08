By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Sports and web producer Fletcher Keel and sports director Kevin Keane talk about James Blackman's ranking in Pro Football Focus' quarterback rankings, 1-130, in FBS; which head coach in the Big Bend is facing more pressure and previews what they're looking forward to this weekend as high school football kicks off their preseason.

You can listen to the full episode of Wednesday's Opening Drive below.