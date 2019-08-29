PODCAST: FAMU Week 1 preview, Dorian causing potential chaos for FSU

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It's officially game day for Florida A&M as they're set to take on UCF in Orlando for the Rattlers first game of the season.

Web and sports producer Fletcher Keel and sports reporter Ryan Kelly talk about the matchup, play Willie Simmons sound from earlier in the week as well as talk about Hurricane Dorian causing potential trouble for Florida State's opener against Boise State in Jacksonville.

Listen to Thursday's episode of the Opening Drive below.