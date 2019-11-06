PODCAST: FSU Opens Hoops Season With Loss, Local Coaches Comment on Taggart Firing

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Web and sports producer Fletcher Keel is joined by sports director Kevin Keane to talk more Willie Taggart firing fallout, including comments made by FAMU head coach Willie Simmons and former FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher, as well as talk GHSA realignment news.

Fletcher is also joined by news reporter Brandon Spencer to talk the good, bad and ugly of FSU's first basketball game of the season, a 63-61 loss at Pitt.

You can listen to Thursday's episode of the Opening Drive podcast below.