PODCAST: FSU struggles against ULM: What is going on?

September 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Web and sports producer Fletcher Keel and sports director Kevin Keane talk about Florida State's narrow overtime victory against Louisiana-Monroe, and attempts to figure out what is wrong with the Seminoles two games into the 2019 campaign.

Fletch and Kev also shoutout Valdosta State for their season-opening win and touch on FAMU, fresh off a bye week, before they continue their season against Fort Valley State.

Listen to Tuesday's episode of the WCTV Sports Opening Drive below.