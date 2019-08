By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Sports reporter Ryan Kelly and sports director Kevin Keane discuss the sudden firing of Leroy Smith as Jefferson County head coach, plus a debate on Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney's comments on not giving Kelly Bryant a championship ring.

You can listen to the full episode of the Opening Drive below.