By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Sports and web producer Fletcher Keel and Sports Director Kevin Keane discuss Willie Simmons' opening press conference of the season and how the Rattlers are preparing to face UCF.

Plus, the FSU offense speaks to the media for the first game week of the season and Kevin breaks down the press food at this week's Game of the Week between Thomasville and Thomas County Central.

Listen to Wednesday's Opening Drive below.