By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Sports Director Kevin Keane and web and sports producer Fletcher Keel break down the firing of Willie Taggart, talk about what led to the decision to break with the head coach after just 21 games and a look ahead to what is next for Florida State football.

Listen to Wednesday's full Opening Drive episode below: