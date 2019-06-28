POLICE: Man arrested after child porn found buried in concrete

had Manuel, 49, of Basile, was arrested on June 27 after a search of his home turned up evidence of child pornography. (Source: Louisiana State Police)
Updated: Fri 3:46 PM, Jun 28, 2019

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A man believed to have been involved with producing child pornography has been arrested, Louisiana State Police reports.

According to officials, Chad Manuel, 49, of Basile, was arrested on June 27 after a search of his home turned up evidence of child pornography.

During the search, investigators found evidence of child pornography buried in containers filled with concrete that they say Manuel attempted to destroy and conceal.

Manuel was charged with three counts of pornography involving juveniles and three counts of obstruction of justice.

Manuel was booked into the Evangeline Parish jail.

The LSP Criminal Investigations Division – Breaux Bridge Field Office and the LSP Technical Support Unit assisted in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 WAFB via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at wafb.com.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus