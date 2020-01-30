POWERBALL Jackpot Winner Still Hasn’t Come Forward

By: Capitol News Service

January 30, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- A lucky Floridian is has a golden ticket worth $396.9 million.

The Florida Lottery said a player won Wednesday night’s Powerball Jackpot.

The ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven, in Bonita Springs.

The player will have to come to the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee to collect their prize, but as of Thursday afternoon the winner had not come forward.

Tallahassee District Manager of the Florida Lottery Randall Fox said each winner is a little different.

“It all depends, we see winners here the next day, we see winners wait up until the last minute, but we do want to make sure that they know to secure that ticket, sign their ticket and definitely contact the Florida Lottery,” said Fox.

The winner has 60 days to come forward in order to collect the lump sum prize of $274 million.

They have 180 days if they wish to receive payouts.

There have been 13 Jackpot winners since Powerball launched in 2009.

The Florida Lottery adds it encourages all players to play responsibly and within their means.

