Paddlers enjoy Florida's nature scene at annual paddle festival

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 7, 2019

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) – Paddle Florida's three-day Annual Paddling Festival is the perfect way to ring in its 11th season. The non-profit organization works towards creating advocates for the environment who are passionate about water conservation, wildlife preservation, restoration of springs and protection of waterways.

Sunday's 8-mile paddle was the perfect end to the group's 57th trip, while also celebrating Florida's natural beauty.

At Suwanee River Park, nature enthusiasts like Marylyn Feaver say, "Paddling is our vocation and avocation almost."

Feaver was awarded the Environmental Award last year, and has since paddled in all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces.

Other paddlers, whether on canoes or kayaks, are happy to bring awareness to Florida's hidden gems.

Tres Smith, a paddler from Ruskin, Florida, states awareness is key, "Well, this is the part of Florida that's getting forgotten."

Feaver explains, "It gets you into areas that even hiking may not. You get into wilderness and you don't hear anything except the natural sounds, you don't feel and smell anything than the fragrances and the natural smells, it really gets you into the other Florida, it is actually a great way to do that."

Individuals from near and far gathered at the park, but Smith states that others should experience it for themselves, "A weekend is a nice safe way to come out, get a taste of the river with support and see if this is something you want to pursue."

John Courtright, a volunteer with Paddle Florida, says it's all about putting yourself out there, "You just got to keep looking for new things and I think this is a great place to come and try that."

After you try it, Janice Hindson, the Assistant Director of Paddle Florida, knows what you'll say, "They'll say, 'oh I should go out and paddle some of the rivers in Florida and I should experience the "real" Florida.'"

Hindson says he's happy to be surrounded by good company, "People are linking their kayaks out on the water and singing and laughing and floating and that's really what it's all about."

Smith expresses it's all about basking in nature's beauty, "If you have a stressful week, every stress you had before you came here is gone, and I am just grateful I can do that."

This festival was the last hurrah for this season, but Paddle Florida will be back next October. Registration will open in May.