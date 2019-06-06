Paige Carter-Smith moves to have charge of lying to FBI dismissed

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Paige Carter-Smith is filing to dismiss one of the charges against her in the corruption probe into the city of Tallahassee.

The count she is working to have dismissed is number 39, which charges that Carter-Smith made false statements to the FBI.

The motion filed by her attorney Stephen Webster states that the prosecutor's allegation is "too vague and imprecise" to allow Carter-Smith to prepare an adequate defense.

It says this violates her sixth amendment rights.

The U.S. attorney alleges that Carter-Smith "falsely stated that she was the only person associated with Governance." The indictment states this was false, because Maddox was involved in Governance as well.

Carter-Smith's attorney's motion takes issue with the question asked of Carter-Smith whether anyone other than herself was "associated with Governance."

The filing states that the word "associated" was not defined by interrogators, and that at minimum, the questioning of Carter-Smith was imprecise.

Carter-Smith's Financial Statement

After issues with paying her attorney, Carter-Smith moved to appoint an attorney under the Criminal Justice Act.

Carter-Smith and her attorney Stephen Webster argued for her to be able to file her CJA23, which includes her financial information, under seal.

At a hearing last week, the government attorneys argued they should have access to that form; however, the government later told Carter-Smith and her attorney they would not oppose the filing under seal.

Her financial information contained in that form will remain private from the eyes of the US attorneys and the general public.