Paige Carter-Smith's attorney moves to withdraw from case

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Federal court records show Paige Carter-Smith was arraigned Monday in the new superseding indictment against her in a long-running corruption probe into the City of Tallahassee.

The hearing lasted five minutes.

In the criminal minutes filed on May 20, Carter-Smith's counsel, Stephen Webster, advised the Court that he "anticipates filing a motion pursuant to Local Rule 11.1(H) and (I) within 7 days" of May 20 to withdraw from the case as her attorney.

The Court advised that the motion for Webster to withdraw would be taken up by District Judge Hinkle.

The presiding judge at Monday's hearing was Judge Charles Stampelos.

A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Paige Carter-Smith.

Her trial is set for November 4.

Stephen Webster has not replied to request for comment on his motion to withdraw.

Also filed on May 20, a notice of appearance for Assistant United States Attorney Nancy J. Hess as co-counsel in the proceeding. That motion was submitted by Lawrence Keefe, the United States Attorney.