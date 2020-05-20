Painting the Picture: MadCo's Gaddy uses design skills to showcase program, players

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In both college and professional sports, many make a good living by making cool and cutting edge graphics for their teams on social media.

But, what about high schools?

Some in sports may consider great football an "art form."

And, if that's the case, no one has painted the canvas in Florida quite like Madison County, the reigning back-to-back champions of 1A ball, who seem to have domination on the gridiron down to a science.

But, over the last couple of seasons, the boys from Boot Hill seem poised to tackle another art; one that's becoming an important thread in the fabric of prep sports.

"I do enjoy it," said Madison County assistant coach Joseph Gaddy. "People ask me what my hobbies are; I really don't have a lot of hobbies outside of football, so this is a nice release. I can get on there and just kinda make an edit."

From his year as an assistant on Boot Hill, to his season as head coach at Munroe and beyond, it's clear he has the energy to spare in a pastime beyond coaching football.

"I sat down and was like, 'Well, let me give it a shot,' so I did and started playing with it and as it progressed, things got a little better, a little better and I was like, 'Man, this isn't too bad,'" he said.

Gaddy has become MadCo's go-to graphic designer, pumping out the graphics for the team, it's players and events, all without the use of Photoshop or even a desktop; he puts together creations from his phone and an app called Photofox.

"People are going to talk about you, I feel like social media allows you to direct the narrative, right? It allows you to tell the story, so instead of people saying 'I wonder what they're doing,' you get to say, 'Look at what we're doing here,'" Gaddy explained.

But, these cellular creations go far beyond something nice to look at, they've become a form of currency to the athletes of Generation Z; something Gaddy and Cowboys head coach Mike Coe see the value of.

"When they go to the colleges, the first thing they do is take pictures in the uniforms and then they use those in recruiting, and we just do that for our kids and we want their experience to be the best possible experience they could have," Gaddy said.

"He understands the importance, in this day and time, of promoting kids and doing it the right way and doing it through the program," said Coe. "He's a sharp guy, man."

The future of sports is constantly changing, but Madison is ready to paint the next picture from halfbacks to Twitter headers.

Gaddy says there's one rule for his designs at home; no editing at the dinner table.