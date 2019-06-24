Panama City Beach man arrested on a felony charge of lewd or lascivious molestation

By: WJHG/WECP

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -- Lynn Haven Police arrested Steven Sipes, 37, of Panama City Beach, on a felony charge of lewd or lascivious molestation.

Sipes allegedly molested a child under the age of 12 over a two to three year period in Lynn Haven.

Police say Sipes was arrested without incident Saturday by a joint effort from the Lynn Haven Police Department, Bay County Sheriff's Office, the Panama City Police Department, and the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Sipes is being held in the Bay County Jail on a $250,000 bond.