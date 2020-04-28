Panama City Beach officials to discuss unrestricted city beach opening Thursday

By: Blake Brannon | WJHG News

April 27, 2020

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) — Panama City Beach officials announced Monday they plan to hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss potentially fully reopening city beaches.

“We had a good weekend this weekend," Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. "Obviously some things didn’t go the way they wanted them 100%, but social distancing was good; we didn’t have large groups of people, and people were doing the right thing.”

They say some of those issues were crowding as the beaches were opening and property owners not being able to use their private beach, but officials hope to address those concerns.

"I know there’s private landowners that are upset; they’re discouraged. That’s why I want to come out today and say listen, we hear you, and that’s why we’ve called another meeting. We want to address everyone’s concerns,” said Mayor Sheldon

Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they also ran into some problems with enforcement over the weekend on county beaches.

“Some people thought that all beaches in Florida were open, so we were dealing with people driving down for the day and saying they heard the beaches were open," BCSO Captain David Baldwin said. "We’re also dealing with property owners who have a right to certain spots in the unincorporated areas of Panama City Beach.”

Deputies say in the meantime, extra units are patrolling the beach.

“The public is calling and saying, ‘There are folks on the beach; why aren’t you there enforcing it and telling everyone to leave?’ Sheriff Ford has put more personnel on the east and the west end of the unincorporated areas, and we are going through and talking to everyone on the beach, making sure they fit the criteria,” said Captain Baldwin.

Deputies say those caught on the beaches after hours could face up to a $500 fine or up to 30 days in jail, but deputies say education and warnings will come first.

Beach officials say they’re also working closely with Bay County as they move forward with beach decisions and are not encouraging visitors to come down just yet.

The special meeting is set for Thursday at 9 a.m.

