Panama City Beaches to reopen on Friday

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 30, 2020

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WCTV) — All beaches in Panama City Beach will reopen effective 12:01 a.m. Friday.

The Panama City Beach City Council voted unanimously to reopen all area beaches during a meeting which was streamed live on Facebook Thursday morning.

At this time, PCB officials say the beaches are open only to residents.

"Once non-essential travel is allowed, we look forward to welcoming our visitors back to the Panama City Beach," the city wrote on its Facebook page.

Beachgoers are expected to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines: Stay 6 feet apart, and limit your group to fewer than 10 people.

You can watch the meeting where the announcement was made at this link or below.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.