Panama City has 'blank slate' for planning goals after Hurricane Michael

By: Associated Press
August 2, 2019

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) -- Leaders of a Florida Panhandle city devastated by Hurricane Michael have plans to build a marina hotel and restaurant, restore a historic theater and improve the downtown streetscape.

The planning goals for Panama City were outlined Thursday during an annual goal-setting meeting for city officials.

Mayor Greg Brudnicki says the city has a blank slate to reshape itself.

He tells the Panama City News Herald that because of the hurricane the city has access to federal and state resources to help pay for more community improvements.

Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle last October as a Category 5 storm.

 
