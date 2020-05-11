Panama City nurse practitioner comes home from New York City

By: Julia Daniels | WJHG News

May 11, 2020

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) — Lindsay Hetrick, a nurse practitioner in Panama City, made her homecoming from New York City where she has been on the COVID-19 frontlines for the past 21 days. Hetrick says that her choice to serve at the center of the pandemic in the United States was her way of giving back to the nurses who traveled down when they needed help after Hurricane Michael.

“It's amazing, especially to come home on Mother's Day too, and I can't wait to see my babies. Just hold them, and love on them, and be back home,” said Hetrick.

Hetrick was tested Saturday for COVID-19 before she left New York, and her results were negative. However, she will still be quarantining herself for two weeks.

