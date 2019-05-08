Panhandle residents happy with what was said with Trump visit

By: Ben Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 8, 2019

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WCTV) -- Ahead of President Donald Trump's speech in the Panhandle on Wednesday, people attending were hoping to hear that relief funding was coming for the area.

"I think everyone in the Panhandle wants to hear the same thing," said one supporter in attendance before the speech. "We want some aid and some support."

"I think he's going to announce he's going to give a lot of money to help repair Bay County," said another.

There was optimism prior to the President speaking.

And after?

"I lost over 300 trees on my property," one attendee said. "So yes, that was a blessing."

Some of the greatest applause on Wednesday came when President Trump said the federal government will pick up all but 10% of the tab following Hurricane Michael and that Tyndall Air Force Base will have more people employed in the future than the day before the hurricane hit.

"I think he's trying to rebuild Tyndall. I think he's going to bring the military back, build the base up," a supporter said. "Something that we need in this town. it's part of our economy."

"I like what he had to say about Tyndall. It's an important company here and place we need for jobs," added another.

Now, it's waiting for it to happen. Some people in North Florida are used to.

When asked if they left the rally with optimism of recovery efforts, a supporter said, "Definitely. I believe him."