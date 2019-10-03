Paper-Cut-Project bring high fashion paper art to Thomasville

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- High fashion art made from paper is coming to Thomasville.

The Paper-Cut-Project has been seen in the pages of Vogue. The work from two artists, Nikki Nye and Amy Flurry, has been commissioned by big names, such as Hermes, Valentino, and Kate Spade.

Their newest collection is now being shared in Thomasville. The exhibit features 17 paper animal masks that were inspired by Georgia's Red Hills.

"We are inspired by nature a lot, so this collection of our own was nature-based and Georgia-based. We tried to do it with Georgia animals for the most part," said Nye.

They say a long cape and mask in their Thomasville exhibit was recently worn by a model in New York's Fashion Week.

Their Thomasville appearance is Paper-Cut-Project's second show, after their first exhibit in Portugal.

The multi-dimensional paper masks are currently located in downtown Thomasville at Studio 209. They can be viewed until Novemeber 15.

