Parents question Clinch Co. school board on former educator’s arrest

By: Marilyn Parker | WALB News 10

January 24, 2020

CLINCH COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) -- It was parents versus one Southwest Georgia school board Thursday.

They were angry after a former educator was arrested for sex crimes against several children.

The school board said they are aware of the parents’ concerns with the situation.

But that wasn’t enough for some parents.

Clinch County parents were at their breaking point Thursday.

“Why was Kevin McLaine on that list after the 2018 issues?" asked one parent.

After the former substitute teacher Kevin McLaine turned their school year upside down with his long list of sex crimes.

“This is ridiculous,” said another parent.

Parents at Thursday’s school board meeting questioned how he slipped through.

"When the school system knew he was a child molester, they knew he had messed with somebody at that schoolhouse, and he was still on the list. Y’all were still calling him and putting our children at risk, why?” a parent insisted.

The board’s response was final.

“We could answer some of those questions right now but we can’t because it’s an ongoing investigation,” said a board member.

But that wasn’t enough for the parents.

“I assure you that the safety of our children is the most important to us," said one board member.

"Then why did you have the man still on the list after the first accusation and then the second?” questioned another parent.

The board even asked one parent to leave, then asked another man to leave the meeting.

Moving on with their agenda, they approved two more substitutes for the system.

“Did we get their background checks on them?” said one board member.

Parents said they can’t move on without addressing the problem.

“The chain of command was broken. When we have an accusation, we take it seriously and not brush it up under the rug,” said one parent.

WALB did ask for further comments from the school board but officials declined to speak with us.

The board said it will keep parents informed as more information becomes available from law enforcement.

