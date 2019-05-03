Park rangers find 3-eyed snake in Australia

HUMPTY DOO, Australia (CNN) – Predators will have a hard time sneaking up on a particular snake in Australia.

Australian rangers find a snake with three eyes on a highway. (Source: Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Commission/CNN)

The reptile actually has rare third eye.

Rangers for the Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Commission found the young snake on a highway near the small town of Humpty Doo.

“It is extremely unlikely that this is from environmental factors and is almost certainly a natural occurrence as malformed reptiles are relatively common,” rangers said in a Facebook post.

The commission said its first thought was the snake may have had two separate heads at one point that were forged together.

But they say an x-ray revealed the snake has one skull with an additional eye socket. And the third eye actually works.

