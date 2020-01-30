Parking fines turn into donation for Tallahassee elementary school

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 30, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — If you got a parking ticket during the first week of December 2019, you can feel a little bit better after paying it; that money went to a local school.

The City of Tallahassee presented the Leon County Schools Foundation with a check of all the collected parking fines Thursday.

At one point, commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox asked the students attending the ceremony 'Who wants to be mayor when they grow up?'

Every single student shot a hand up. Williams-Cox says the city commission's goal is to make sure everyone has opportunities open to them.

Students at Astoria Park Elementary say they're ready to be creative with their new school supplies.

"I usually use scissors and pencils," one student says.

Khaleil Harrell says his favorite subject is reading, and he's excited to build new things in art class.

"I asked my mom if I could bring Legos to school, but now I don't need to bring something because we can just get some for school supplies!" Harrell says.

Ivory Allen says she will be using new pencil for math, which is her favorite subject.

"I like adding and subtracting," Allen says.

City commissioners showed their commitment to title one schools.

"It starts with good mental health and good self esteem," said Williams-Cox. "And when children see others having things that they don't have, bright shiny things that they don't have, it makes them feel not so good about themselves."

The parking fees totaled $2,340.

"You feel the love here. And you feel that in all of our schools, but our Title I schools need that extra love, that extra push, as we go into the testing season, we need them to know that we're supporting them," said Williams-Cox.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.