Parkland photo gallery on display in State Capitol

By: Capitol News Service

February 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) — A half dozen portraits showing the anguish after the Parkland shooting two years ago are greeting lawmakers and visitors on the State Capitol’s fourth floor.

They include a student whose best friend died next to her and a teacher who was shot in the arm.

The photos are the work of Ian Witten, a photojournalist and graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

The photos will be on display through Friday, which is the second anniversary of the shootings.

Copyright 2020 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.