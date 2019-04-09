Parkland victims, family members to file at least 20 lawsuits

By: CBSMiami

April 9, 2019

PARKLAND, Fla. (CBSMiami) – It’s been nearly 14 months since the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, yet the painful memories are still fresh in the minds of many.

For some of the victims and their family members, that pain is about to be manifested in the form of legal action.

CBS4 has learned that a press conference will be held on Wednesday morning where at least 20 lawsuits are expected to be filed by those victims.

The lawsuits are expected to be filed against a group of defendants, including the Broward School District, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and several individuals, including former Stoneman Douglas School Resource Officer Scot Peterson.

At least a dozen law firms are involved in the mass suit filing. They have been coordinating their efforts ahead of the announcement.