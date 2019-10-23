Part of Blountstown Street closed due to vehicle crash, LCSO says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The stretch of road from the north side of November Circle to Dian Road on Blountstown Street is temporarily closed because of a vehicle accident, the Leon County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say drivers should find and alternate route at this time.

CAUTION: Blountstown Street from the North side of November Circle to Dian Road is temporarily CLOSED due to a vehicle accident. Please find an alternate route. — Leon Co Sheriff, Fl (@LeonSheriff) October 23, 2019

