Part of Blountstown Street closed due to vehicle crash, LCSO says

October 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The stretch of road from the north side of November Circle to Dian Road on Blountstown Street is temporarily closed because of a vehicle accident, the Leon County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say drivers should find and alternate route at this time.

