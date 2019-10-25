Parts of Colorado are experiencing a preview of winter

Driving through town, streets remain snow-packed in Walsenburg. The visual of it all is truly incredible. Cars, trees and Halloween decorations were buried under 12 inches of snow.

However, although the snow may look beautiful the driving conditions remain extremely poor. And after speaking with multiple drivers, one message was clear: "just slow down, just because you have a four-wheel-drive you can go fast but it doesn't mean you can stop fast. Be careful out there."

The good news is the snow is supposed to stop, however, more could come this weekend. In the meantime, the town of Walsenburg will continue to dig themselves out of the snowstorm.