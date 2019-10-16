Pasco County fires school resource officer who accidentally fired gun into cafeteria wall

By: WTSP 10News

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WTSP)— The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has fired a school resource officer < ahref="https://www.wctv.tv/content/news/School-resource-officer-accidentally-discharges-gun-in-middle-school-cafeteria-509285101.html">who accidentally fired a gun earlier this year at Weightman Middle School.

Sheriff Chris Nocco said the former member of the sheriff's office had a habit of fidgeting with his service weapon. Following an investigation, Nocco said the SRO was terminated for mishandling a weapon and conduct unbecoming.

"These guns are not toys," Nocco said.

Neither the school resource officer nor anyone else was hurt when his Sig Sauer 9mm was discharged into a cafeteria wall in April. Several students were nearby at the time.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement inspected the gun and found nothing wrong with it, Nocco explained.

Authorities presented their findings to the state attorney's office, which declined to pursue any criminal charges against the SRO.

The SRO was on administrative leave until his termination on Wednesday.

"Thank God that no kids were hurt," Nocco said.

The ex-employee had been with the sheriff's office since 2005 and assigned to Weightman Middle School for the last couple of years.